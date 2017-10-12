IndusInd Bank: NPA ratios stabilise, profitability remains strong

After throwing up some signs of asset quality pressures in the June quarter, things are stabilising yet again for IndusInd Bank. The September quarter (Q2) results were largely in line with expectations, with net interest income (NII) at Rs 1,821 crore and net profit at Rs 880 crore. The bank had reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth on each of these two parameters. Net interest margin (NIM), the profitability indicator, was logged at four per cent for the fifth straight quarter. Analysts believe that maintaining this level is feasible, given its ...