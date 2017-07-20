Industrial park likely in Bengal

is in discussions with West Bengal on how to utilise its 4,334-acre land at Salboni in West Medinipur.

“We have proposals for projects for 1,500 acres. For the rest of the land, we are discussing with the state government,” Parth Jindal said. Setting up an is an option.

Proposals for the 1,500 acres include the cement plant which is operational and an expansion to be taken up in 2019. A paints manufacturing facility would be set up and a finishing mill for steel. Jindal said talks were on with foreign firms for a captive solar farm of 200-250 Mw. Investment in this project could be around Rs 800 crore.

If the farm does not materialise, the group will set up captive thermal power plants of two or three units of 18 Mw each.