Industrial segment boost for Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge reported a better-than-expected performance in the June quarter (Q1), helped by strong performance in the exports segment and higher traction in the domestic non-auto business. Aided by higher realisations as well as a volume growth of 12 per cent, the company reported revenue growth of 33 per cent at Rs 1,201 crore, against expectations pegged at around the Rs 1,000-crore mark. The growth in revenue was led by exports, which account for 55 per cent of revenue. Exports were up nearly 65 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 671 crore. Operating profit margins were a ...