Industry asks govt not to cap margins on unbranded generics

As the government prepares to cap drug margins, manufacturers, their lobbies and traders have asked the government to only cap trade margins for branded

In a latest submission, the told the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) that total of 35 per cent on branded (branded generics and branded drugs) is an ideal number, said a senior official from the department.

This official said that all the stakeholders spoke in unison at a recent consultation meeting held by the government on the issue. “These bodies were also of the opinion that trade margins for unbranded should not be considered, as that would mean non-availability of many crucial in the hinterlands.”

The government had received complaints from various quarters that the trade margins for range between 300 per cent and 5,000 per cent.

Meanwhile, the NITI Aayog is also involved in the process of capping trade margins on In a recent submission by the to the government think-tank, it has been stated that with inflated margins are pure generics and constitute only four per cent of the

A senior executive remarked that the entire should not be punished for the sins of few and the government should consider other options to solve the issue instead of capping margins.

The government began thinking about capping trade of in 2015 after the Maharasthra (FDA) raised a complaint against a cough syrup to the for inflating the MRP by 100- 150 per cent in order to lure the chemist to sell the drug. In fact, the Prime Minister’s Office had, at that point in time observed that at least 60 of one manufacturer had been sold with margins above 1,000 per cent. Of these, nine were scheduled medicines.

In another observation, the government had found that cancer treatment with a wholesaler price of Rs 1,900 were being sold at Rs 7,600 to the patient. In fact, in the wake of such high prices of unbranded generics, the then chairman Injeti Srinivas had recommended making prescription of generics mandatory. The recommendation was for single-ingredient The committee had also recommended de-branding single-ingredient

During earlier discussions with stakeholders in 2015, the had stated that some of the that were under the government’s purview for capping included those to treat HIV, cancer, gynaecological products and vaccines. They also stated that there would be shortage of these

Along with capping the trade margins in drugs, the government is working on capping trade margins in medical devices as well. The government recently met the pharmaceutical to discuss trade margins after the draft pharmaceutical policy was floated for stakeholder consultations.