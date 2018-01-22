Industry body Ficci appoints Dilip Chenoy as new director general

-
Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Monday said it had appointed Dilip Chenoy as its director general. "Chenoy had been the managing director and CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), director general of Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (Siam) as well as deputy director general of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)," FICCI said.
Chenoy had resigned from NSDC in late 2015.In his new capacity, Chenoy would be looking after the day-to-day administrative affairs of the body while secretary-general Sanjaya Baru would continue to be at the helm spearheading overall operations, a person in the know said. The position was lying vacant for the past two years ever since Arvind Prasad, a former bureaucrat retired, he added.
