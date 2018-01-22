Industry body Ficci appoints Dilip Chenoy as new director general

Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Monday said it had appointed as its director general. "Chenoy had been the managing director and CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), director general of Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (Siam) as well as deputy director general of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)," said.

Chenoy had resigned from NSDC in late 2015.