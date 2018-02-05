Infinix Quiet X review: On-ear headphones with plush design, strong battery

China-based recently launched Bluetooth-enabled under its brand in India. Dubbed Quiet X, the headphones boast active noise cancelling (ANC), a rare feature for on-ear headphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price bracket. Business Standard reviewed the Quiet X to test its ANC feature and overall performance. Here are the observations: The Quiet X offers a no-frills design. It looks plush and feels comfortable on the ears. The headband has a soft rubber cushion, which makes it light on the head. Importantly, the earphones are retractable and, therefore, can be adjusted according to one’s head. For users who like to carry their headphones around the neck, the Quiet X earphones offer swivel adjustable ear cups that can be rotated. As far as the key feature of the headphone are concerned, the ANC works flawlessly and the difference is noticeable. With the ANC turned off, the audio may not sound pleasing. However, as soon as the ANC is activated, the difference is felt in terms of overall audio output and reduction in ambience noise levels. The ANC activation also creates a kind of vacuum inside the ear cups, which isn't apparent during music playback, but only when the headphones are idle. The ANC feature works even with wired connectivity. However, there is no respite to audio quality and it remains average with or without wired connection.

The are comfortable, easy to wear and have the right feel. They don’t feel heavy on head and yet stick to it pretty well. The ear cups are plush and comfortable. The pairing process is fairly simple too and the voice feedback aids in connecting the device. The headphones have a microphone for calling purpose, which works flawlessly even in a noisy environment.

The Quiet X has great battery life and goes on for a day or more with regular usage.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 8,999, the Quiet X offers a satisfactory performance, though the overall audio output is average. The ANC feature works as intended and adds to the overall utility of the headphones. With plush design, sturdy build and powerful battery life, the Quiet X is a performer in its price segment.