Influencing market: Facebook, Instagram preferred channels for influencers

Food, fashion, electronic devices, smartphones are among a host of categories where influencer marketing is playing a big role and taking up an increasing share of the marketing budgets of companies.

According to Influencer Marketing Report for 2018 by research agency Zefmo for the Indian market, nearly 92 per cent of the participants said that they would launch at least one influencer-led marketing campaign in 2018. While the rules that govern such marketing efforts are still a work-in-progress, for instance many influencers still do not reveal their affiliations with the brands they ...