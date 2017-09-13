InFocus launches Snap 4, Turbo 5 Plus; confirms Sharp Aquos S2 India launch

In a first for any smartphone maker, has launched a camera-centric budget device with dual camera setup on front and back. The American electronics company also launched Turbo 5 Plus, a battery-centric smartphone with dual camera setup on the back.

The Snap 4 and Turbo 5 Plus will be available at Rs 11,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. The smartphones will go on open sale, exclusively on Amazon India, starting September 26 and September 21, respectively.

Snap 4: Camera-centric budget smartphone

The Snap 4 is India’s first smartphone to feature four cameras – dual camera setup on back and front. The budget device sports 13 megapixel main shooter coupled with 8 MP camera lens, assisted with LED flash, on the back. On front, the handset sports two 8 MP camera lenses, which work in tandem to take selfies with enhanced bokeh effect.

The Snap 4 houses 5.2-inch HD screen covered with 2.5D curved glass. The device is powered by MediaTek MT 6750N octacore processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. There is a memory card slot to expand the storage by up to 128 GB using microSD card.

Turbo 5 Plus: Battery-centric dual camera smartphone

The Turbo 5 Plus is an upgraded version of recently launched Turbo 5. The smartphone boast mammoth 4,850 mAh battery and USB OTG support, which enables reverse charging to charge other devices.

The Turbo 5 Plus also boast dual camera setup on the back, which utilises 13 MP and 5 MP camera lenses. There is a 5 MP front facing selfie camera with wide angle lens to capture more area or to take group selfies.





Description Snap 4 Turbo 5 Plus Processor MediaTek MT6750N, 1.5Ghz, 8x Cortex-A53 MediaTek MT6750, 1.5Ghz, 8x Cortex-A53 Operating System Android 7.0 Android 7.0 Memory 4GB DDR3 3GB DDR3 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 128GB 32GB ROM, Expandable up to 64GB Display 5.2inch 2.5D Curved Display,

On-cell IPS Capacitive, Resolution 720x1280 5.5inch 2.5D Curved Display,

In-cell IPS Capacitive, Resolution 720x1280 Fingerprint Sensor Multitasking Fingerprint Sensor Multitasking Front Fingerprint Sensor Camera 13MP (f/2.2)+ 8MP (f/2.4) rear facing camera with LED Flash Light,

Digital Zoom, Dual 8MP Front facing camera (f/2.2) 13MP (f/2.0) + 5MP (f/2.2) rear camera, dual LED Flash,

5MP Front facing camera (f/2.4) Battery 3000mAh Li-Polymer, 5V 1.5A 4850mAh Li-Polymer, 5V 2A Weight (g) 162 g 174 g The Turbo 5 Plus sports 5.5-inch HD screen covered with 2.5D curved glass. The device is powered by MediaTek NT6750 octacore processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage expandable up to 64 GB using microSD card.

Both the smartphones come bundled with an introductory offer from Reliance Jio with up to 30 GB additional 4G data for Jio Prime customers.

At the launch, the company officials also confirmed that will bring Sharp Aquos S2, a bezel-less smartphone to India soon. The smartphone features design similar to Apple’s recently launched iPhone X but runs on Android operating system.