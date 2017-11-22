JUST IN
Infographic: What Gautam Adani's Carmichael mine means for Queensland

This Saturday, Queenslanders will go to the ballot box for an election. One of the biggest issues is the coal mine

Madeleine De Gabriele | The Conversation 

This Saturday, Queenslanders will go to the ballot box for an election. One of the biggest issues is the controversial Carmichael coal mine proposed by Indian mining giant Adani. Here’s what it means for Queensland, Australia and the world if the mine goes ahead.

 

Madeleine De Gabriele, Deputy Editor: Energy + Environment, The Conversation; Michael Hopkin, Section Editor: Energy + Environment, The Conversation, and Wes Mountain, Deputy Multimedia Editor, The Conversation

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

