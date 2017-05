Social media-networking platform added a whopping 43 million monthly active users in the quarter ended 31 March, 2017. The Asia-Pacific region, with 43 million new users, became the biggest driver of Facebook’s 4.3 per cent worldwide growth, compared with 3.91 per cent in the previous quarter.

On 3 May, 2017, filed its first quarter results that revealed user base of the social media giant had grown to 1.94 billion worldwide and was set to hit 2 billion in the second quarter if the company continued to grow at the same pace.

Here is the detailed snapshot of quarter report 2017: