Infosys appoints Salil S Parekh as CEO, Managing Director

Infosys, India's number two IT services company, said on Saturday it had named Salil S Parekh, an executive at consultancy firm Capgemini, as its next chief executive officer and managing director.



Parekh has been appointed for a five-year term effective January 2, according to an filing to exchanges.



interim CEO Pravin Rao will be re-designated as the chief operating officer of the company from Jan. 2, the statement added.