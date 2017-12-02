JUST IN
Business Standard

Infosys appoints Salil S Parekh as CEO, Managing Director

Parekh has been appointed for a five-year term effective January 2

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Salil Parekh, Infosys
Infosys, India's number two IT services company, said on Saturday it had named Salil S Parekh, an executive at consultancy firm Capgemini, as its next chief executive officer and managing director.
 
Parekh has been appointed for a five-year term effective January 2, according to an Infosys filing to exchanges.
 
Infosys interim CEO Pravin Rao will be re-designated as the chief operating officer of the company from Jan. 2, the statement added.
First Published: Sat, December 02 2017. 16:02 IST

