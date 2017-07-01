Infosys appoints TVS Capital's Sundaram as independent director

has appointed as an independent director on the board of the company. Sundaram will be the fourth independent director to join India’s second largest software exporter since chief executive took over three years ago. His role would be effective from July 14.

Sundaram is currently vice chairman and managing director of Ltd. His decorated CV includes various leadership capacities in Unilever Group since 1975, including Director of Finance & IT and Vice Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Sundaram is a Fellow of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants, India and a post graduate in management studies.

“He brings extensive experience in the field of finance and strategy execution. I am sure that the Board will immensely benefit from his expertise,” said R Seshasayee, Chairman of the Board in a statement.

Since became the first non-founder chief executive, board has appointed Omidyar India Partner and Managing Director, Roopa Kudva, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Paradigm Advisors, Dr Punita Kumar-Sinha and an independent investment advisory, D N Prahlad.

The appointment of Dr Sinha was contentious as she happened to be the wife of Union Minister Jayant Sinha. As also of Prahlad, who is a former employee and a relative of the company’s founder N R Narayana Murthy. Prahlad’s appointment on the board took corporate governance experts by surprise as many of them looked at the move as “promoters trying to assert their points”.

The appointment of an independent director, a week after the annual general meeting comes as a surprise for the corporate governance experts.

“The timing seems to be strange to me. What is the reason for behind inducting a director one week after the AGM. They could have done it one month before and put it up as a proposal during the AGM,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of advisory and corporate governance firm InGovern Research Services.

The IT services firm was questioned by its founders recently over alleged “lapse of governance”. However, analysts say Sundaram’s leadership experience in a more than a three-decade long stint at Unilever is an advantage in terms of corporate governance at board.

Sundaram is going to be the eighth independent director on the company’s board apart from Chairman R Seshasayee, who would retire in May next year.