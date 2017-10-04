Infosys bags contract from KONE, to set up Helsinki design centre

India's second-largest software services firm on Wednesday said has bagged a contract from KONE, a leading player in the global elevator and escalator industry.



No financial details of the deal were disclosed.



Infosys, in a statement, said will also set up its first and centre in Helsinki to consolidate its presence in the Nordic region.The facility will provide end-to-end technology, consulting, and systems integration services, added.Besides, the centre will house a Thinking and lab where customers across the Nordic region will have access to disruptive tools and technologies to help transform their businesses.Antti Koskelin, Senior Vice-President and CIO at Corporation, said digitising the company's business has been a strategic imperative for globally and developing the function was an integral part of its business transformation."Our transformation and service improvement road map will reduce systems-related disruptions to KONE's global businesses, achieve a cost reset, and finally, embark on a simplification and modernisation journey to future-proof KONE's investments in the ERP space," Nitesh Banga, Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, said.had annual net sales of euros 8.8 billion in 2016 and had over 52,000 employees.