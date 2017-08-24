Infosys board members to resign for Nandan Nilekani's return: Report

Majority of members have offered to resign in a shakeout at India's second-largest software company that will likely see its celebrated co-founder return a decade after he quit, according to a report by television channel ET Now.

Nilekani is said to have asked for a clean board before he takes over at Infosys.

The board members - except for Punita Sinha and Roopa Kudva- are likely to resign, said the report, which could not be independently confirmed.

Nilekani is likely to come back as a non-executive chairman, under pressure from institutional investors, Infosys and founder





The year-long concern by Murthy over the failure of corporate governance at Infosys resulted in the resignation of Vishal Sikka, the first non-founder CEO of Infosys. Infosys blamed Murthy in a statement for Sikka's exit at a time when the IT services sector was undergoing turmoil due to automation, growing protectionism and a shift towards digital.

Biocon Chairman and managing director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who is an independent director at Infosys, dismissed talks of her quitting the and termed it as "speculative rumours."

Since last Friday, when Sikka resigned from Infosys, the company's shares plunged, worrying investors who then wrote to the and Murthy to bring back Nilekani.