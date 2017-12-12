Infosys BPO to offer service on Tradeshift's cloud-based platform

Software major Infosys' back office arm on Tuesday said it would offer business process management expertise in finance, accounting and procurement domains on Tradeshift's cloud-based platform.

"Our partnership with will enable clients to digitise their source-to-pay and other supply chain processes," said the IT major in a statement here.

As the world's largest business network, connects about 8 lakh buyers and suppliers in countries across the world over on its platform.

The platform will also reduce costs, improve agility and process efficiency. Customers can take advantage of early payment discounts, remove manual paper-based processes, build custom applications and help meet their digital transformation objectives.

will first deploy the platform with clients in North America, followed by Europe, the Middle East, Africa and China.

"In a disruptive environment, platform-based 'Business Process As a Service' models have become integral to the Business Process Management industry," said BPO Chief Executive Anantha Radhakrishnan in the statement.

Vice-President John Sibley said the partnership with would provide transparency and value proposition to suppliers and buyers alike in the source to pay lifecycle.

"We will combine Infosys' process expertise with our B2B commerce platform," he said.