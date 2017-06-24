Infosys builds driverless golf cart with IIT Delhi, to invest in AI

Firm also seeks to skill more of its people in emerging areas such as drones, robots and cloud

is testing a driverless golf cart built jointly with the using open source technologies, to demonstrate its capability and to tap growing global opportunities for autonomous and connected vehicles.



Vishal Sikka, chief executive of spoke about the “How, What and Why” of adopting greater automation and AI at the 36th annual general meeting and disclosed the company's attempt to create a pool of thousands of engineers with capability to work on projects in and tap business opportunities.



“Autonomous driving is something every automobile company will get into, and we are trying to build talent around this,” Sikka said, highlighting the self driving golf cart at its Mysuru campus was built using open source technologies. “Advances in AI are automating more and more cognitive work that people perform.”



He added that is part of Toyota Motors’ connected cars project, and would look to skill more of its people in emerging areas, such as drones, and



Sikka, who completes three years as the first non-founder CEO of Infosys, says the company has been able to slowly make the shift towards building software led services model that generates high growth and high margin business in areas such as mainframe modernisation and



He said that the company's software offerings such as NIA, Panaya, Skava and Edgeverve grew 42 per cent in the last fiscal, with NIA, the platform being implemented with over 70 customers.

Ayan Pramanik and Raghu Krishnan