Infosys buyback gets approval from Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved Infosys' share buyback and also offered a solution for participation by holders of the company’s American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

The cash-rich technology major had in April proposed to pay Rs 13,000 crore to through a buyback, but the proposal was tied in regulatory knots, while rivals and went ahead with their share repurchase programmes.

According to sources, has allowed for ADRs and GDRs so that their holders can tender their shares in the buyback. This will allow depository receipts to be converted into domestic shares for tendering and reconverted into depository receipts if not accepted in the buyback.

The current regulatory framework does not allow such and has approved it in principle as a special case, according to sources. The approval was granted in consultation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the sources added.

“The US SEC asked to allow direct buyback of shares so that ADR holders can also benefit from the buyback. After various rounds of consultations, recommended that ADR holders could convert ADRs into stocks and then tender,” an official said.

Sources said the management recently met officials to clear the regulatory hurdle. An email to went unanswered.

As a substantial portion of shares are held as ADRs and GDRs, the company had to ensure all received the benefit of the buyback. This, however, meant had to deal with multiple regulators.

Typically, that have issued depository receipts of more than 10 per cent of their shareholding need to follow procedures laid down by the overseas regulator. If depository receipts account for less than 10 per cent of the total shareholding the company is not mandated to announce a repurchase for their holders. Nearly 17 per cent of Infosys’ shares are held as ADRs and GDRs.

“Every regulator has different rules. In the case of Infosys, each of them will want to resolve the issue without compromising the interests of their shareholders,” said Sudhir Bassi, partner, Khaitan & Co.

is likely to opt for a tender, where eligible must inform the company of the number of shares they intend to part with. In case the buyback is oversubscribed, shares are accepted proportionately. Both the promoters and public can offer their shares in the tender. An open market buyback allows only public to offer their shares. In 2012, the overhauled regulations to ensure only with serious intentions announced share buybacks.