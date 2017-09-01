Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani will not draw any salary

Infosys, India’s second largest IT services firm, on Friday said that Nandan Nilekani, non-executive and non-independent chairman, would not receive any remuneration for his role

Nilekani has been appointed as non-executive, non-independent director of the company. He comes under the promoter category and personally holds 0.93% stake in India’s second largest IT services firm.

U B Pravin Rao, the interim CEO of the company will get the same salary he was drawing as chief operating officer. After Vishal Sikka, the first non-founder CEO of Infosys, stepped down on August 18 citing “continuous attack” from founders and distractions, Rao was elevated as the interim CEO and MD.

“ will not receive any additional compensation for his role as the Interim-Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director,” said the company in a filing to the BSE.

Rao's last drawn remuneration for fiscal 2017 was Rs 7.8 crore excluding value of stock options granted (worth Rs 4 crore). The shareholders had approved an annual remuneration of Rs 12.5 crore comprising of annual fixed salary of Rs 4.63 crore, annual variable compensation of Rs 3.87 crore and performance based stock options of Rs 4 crore which would vest over a period of 4 years.

on Friday issued postal ballot notice seeking approval from its shareholders on share buyback and appointment of co-founder as the non-executive chairman.

Other resolutions that require shareholders’ approval include appointment of D Sundaram as an independent director on the board and Pravin Rao as the managing director and chief executive officer (interim).

E-voting and voting through postal ballot on these resolutions will begin from September 8 morning and continue till October 7 afternoon.