Infosys divests investment in ANSR Consulting for $1 mn

Country's second largest software services firm on Friday said it will divest its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc, for a total amount of $1 million.



"The company has, on December 28, 2017, signed an agreement for divestment of its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc, for a total consideration of $1,000,000," said in a filing.



In July 2015, had announced acquisition of a minority stake in ANSR Consulting from its $500 million Innovation Fund.ANSR Consulting is a leading Global In-house Centre (GIC) strategy consulting and implementation firm, which helps global enterprises establish strategic service delivery and innovation capabilities.ANSR Consulting, which has helped establish several GICs within India, creates joint ventures with such as those in the 500.