Infosys founders will participate in Rs 13,000-cr share buyback

on Monday said some of its founders would participate in the company's share buyback, a disclosure that comes after Nandan Nilekani became chairman of the firm to stem the crisis that emerged after Vishal Sikka's exit as chief executive officer (CEO).

was the first non-promoter CEO in the company.

The founders, who, along with their family members, are categorised as the promoter group, hold 12.75 per cent or a little more than 292 million equity shares in the information technology (IT) services major.

was founded by N R and six others, and their shares were distributed among family members also.

Sudha Gopalakrishnan, wife of co-founder S ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, holds the highest number of shares, 49,178,500, followed by Rohan Murthy, son of N R Narayana Murthy, with 31,799,128.

“In terms of the Regulations, under the tender offer route, the promoters have the option to participate in the We would like to inform you that some of the members of the promoter and promoter group of the company have communicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback,” said the company in a note to the on Monday.

Bengaluru-based had announced a Rs 13,000-crore share on August 19, offering Rs 1,150 per share to purchase around 4.92 per cent of the stocks held by the shareholders.

The has been a long-standing demand of some founders and high-profile former executives, who have been pushing the IT major to return surplus capital to its shareholders. reported cash and cash equivalents and investments worth Rs 39,335 crore as of June 30.

A day before the announcement, resigned, and that led to a public spat between the board and Murthy. The board had blamed Murthy for Sikka’s exit, and this forced analysts and shareholders to lose confidence in the company. Shareholders lost nearly Rs 34,000 crore in market capitalisation in the immediate aftermath of the resignation.

As of truce emerged last week, the stock gained. Last Thursday, R Seshasayee quit as chairman and so did two independent directors and Sikka, paving the way for the return of Nilekani as non-executive and non-independent chairman.

Nilekani then listed measures such as finding a CEO, expanding the board, and preparing a strategy for the growth of the company, reviving shareholder confidence.

The stock gained Rs 28.65, or 3.14 per cent, at the close of trading on Monday on the