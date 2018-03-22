JUST IN
Infosys invests $1.5 mn in Waterline Data Science through Innovation Fund

New Delhi 

India's second largest software services firm Infosys on Thursday said it has made a follow-on investment of $1.5 million (about Rs 97.7 million) in Waterline Data Science, a provider of data discovery and data governance software.

Infosys had made an initial investment of $4 million in the company in January 2016.

The investment has been made through the Infosys Innovation Fund, it said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is expected to be completed by April 6, 2018, subject to necessary approvals, Infosys added.

Waterline Data Science provides a data inventory and cataloguing solution that helps business analysts and data scientists with data discovery and data governance.
