Infosys launches integrated AI platform to boost digital tech services

has introduced a next-generation (AI) platform, Nia, to strengthen its digital technology-based services.

builds on Mana, the first introduced by the software services major last year. It also includes the robotic process automation capabilities of AssistEdge, another solution.

The integrated platform will add a layer of forecasting in businesses across the sector, be it demand in manufacturing or risk-profiling.

“Together, both these products (Mana and AssistEdge) have amassed more than 50 clients and over 150 engagements across all industry sectors within a year of operations. As a unified, flexible and modular platform, enables a wide set of industry and function-specific solutions and allows clients to build custom experiences to suit their business needs,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Nia, which is ready to be offered to clients, can take up works such as forecasting revenues, predicting what products need to be built, understanding customer behaviour, deeply understanding the content of contracts and legal documents, understanding compliance, and fraud.

“Nia, the next generation of our AI platform, takes our purposeful approach to AI, one in which technology serves to amplify people and empowers them to work in new ways, to new heights. When we bring this together with our unmatched ability to educate and train in AI techniques and emerging technologies, we now have the platform, the services and the skills to deliver new unprecedented value to our clients,” said Vishal Sikka, chief executive officer,

This platform will use big data analytics, machine learning, knowledge management and cognitive automation capabilities of Mana; end-to-end robotic processes of AssistEdge; and scalable machine learning capabilities of Skytree.

It will bring together new-age technology strengths such as optical character recognition, natural language processing capabilities and infrastructure management services to solve a business problem, the company said.

said revenues from its new software and software-related services grew at more than 42 per cent in the last financial year. The company would report segregated revenues on a quarterly basis from new software and offerings, beginning first quarter of 2017-18.

could “create a customer genome based on internal and external data sources to help develop targeted messaging, accurately identify up-selling and cross-selling opportunities”.