Infosys launches next generation AI platform Nia for businesses

Building on the success of the its first-generation platform, Mana and its (RPA) solution, AssistEdge, on Thursday launched ' Nia', the next-generation (AI) Platform for businesses.

Nia converges the big data/analytics, machine learning, knowledge management and cognitive automation capabilities of Mana; end-to-end RPA capabilities of AssistEdge; advanced, high-performance and scalable machine learning capabilities of Skytree; and optical character recognition (OCR), natural language processing (NLP) capabilities and infrastructure management services.

"Nia takes our purposeful approach to AI, one in which technology serves to amplify people and empowers them to work in new ways, to new heights," Vishal Sikka, Chief Executive Officer at Infosys, said in a statement.

"When we bring this together with our unmatched ability to educate and train in techniques and emerging technologies, we now have the platform, the services and the skills, to deliver new unprecedented value to our clients," he added.

Nia, tackles business problems such as forecasting revenues, forecasting what products need to be built, understanding customer behaviour, understanding the content of contracts and legal documents, understanding compliance, and fraud.

The platform can improve order-to-cash process by creating a real-time risk profile to customise the collection strategy, expedite resolution of disputes, predict anomalies, prevent disputes, and enable better visibility and forecasting of cash flow to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO).

It can also predict variability in manufacturing and material cost, while also reducing product development cycle times.

Nia is available to order immediately.