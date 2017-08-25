Enter the characters shown in the image.

press conference LIVE: A decade after leaving, is back at the helm of and will remain the software giant’s chairman for two years. In an investors’ call, which is currently underway, Nilekani says the hunt for the company’s CEO, a post vacated by recently, will be a “global one”. The board of Indian IT services company Ltd appointed Nilekani as chairman on Thursday. Nilekani, one of the seven engineers who founded in 1981 and was its CEO from 2002 to 2007, will take over as non-executive chairman and non-independent director with immediate effect, the company said in a statement to stock exchanges. Nilekani claimed he is a consensus builder who will engage with all stakeholders, which is proved by the unanimous support of the board, its founders, including N R Narayana Murthy, global and domestic investors, and employees.

5:09 PM I am here to represent all stakeholders: Nandan Nilekani

5:08 PM Vishal SIkka completed all responsibilities and resigned with immediate effect: Nandan Nilekani

5:08 PM Board appointed me as a non-Executive chairman unanimously: Nandan Nilekani

5:07 PM

Infosys Press Conference starts

4:59 PM The 62-year-old Nilekani plans to unveil his strategy in October, at the next board meeting.

4:58 PM Too early to say where the new CEO will be based: Nilekani said in an earlier concall

4:56 PM "I will stay as long as necessary. I will go once I am no longer necessary," Nilekani said without giving a timeframe for his second stint at Infosys





Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

4:55 PM Door is open for internal and external candidates: Nilekani on selection of new CEO.

4:53 PM Nandan Nilekani is expected to unveil a strategy to stabilise Infosys

4:51 PM Infosys press conference to start at 5 pm today.

4:22 PM Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Tuesday the capital markets regulator was keeping a close watch on the share price movement of information technology (IT) bellwether Infosys.



Infosys turmoil: Will keep an eye on its stock price, says Sebi chief

4:18 PM

Earlier today, Nandan Nilekani tweeted: Joined Infosys at 26, re-joined it at 62. Life does turn full circle!

4:14 PM

Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Nandan Nilekani as the Non Executive Chairman https://t.co/1HMaCJcryO — Infosys (@Infosys) August 24, 2017

4:13 PM We will maintain our neutral rating, said Nandan Nilekani



4:12 PM

Nandan Nilekani: Here to ensure proper integration with board, future sustainability. Will look at adding more directors to the board

4:11 PM Narayana Murthy an iconic figure, a visionary, says Nandan Nilekani

4:11 PM Will to forego rewards for many years, he said

4:11 PM It's important to have a greatteam. People must have common value system: Nilekani

4:10 PM I have a failry good idea what needs to be done to stabilise Infosys, says Nandan Nilekani

4:09 PM Nilekani said, 'Efforts are to build a truly independent board'

4:08 PM Nilekani on earlier concall: Infosys is a very unusual company, trying to hand the baton to the next generation

4:06 PM Stay with us for the first Infosys press conference after Nandan Nilekani's return today

4:04 PM What led to Sikka's exit? Major events that led to current Infosys turmoil

4:03 PM BS Special: Nandan Nilekani's appointment can only partially rid Infosys of its problems CLICK HERE TO READ

4:01 PM Nilekani in damage-control mode, to focus on CEO search, new board, strategy

3:57 PM

After gaining nearly 5% in past two trading sessions, Infosys is back in the top 10 companies by market capitalisation (m-cap) or value on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

With the m-cap of Rs 2,09,598 crore, Infosys is currently stands at ninth rank, ahead of Indian Oil Corporation, which had m-cap of Rs 2,07,881 crore , as of Thurday's close, the BSE data shows

3:57 PM Infosys ended 2% higher on Thursday at Rs 912, extending Wednesday’s gain of 2% on BSE, in otherwise range bound market.

3:55 PM

Joined @Infosys at 26, re-joined it at 62. Life does turn full circle! — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) August 25, 2017

3:53 PM

The dramatic exit of Infosys' chief executive Vishal Sikka late last week took uncertainty to new highs and prompted several days of falling shares. A group of 12 major institutional investors wrote to ask for Nilekani - one of Infosys' seven co-founders, though largely absent from the spat - to come back on the board.

3:51 PM The unanimous decision of the board (to appoint Nilekani as non-executive chairman) reflects the confidence every one of us had in his credible leadership to steer Infosys out of these troubled time," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.



Also Read: Nilekani will lead Infosys out of troubled times: Mazumdar-Shaw

3:44 PM Also Read: Challenges ahead as Nandan Nilekani takes on second innings at Infosys