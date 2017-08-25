Infosys LIVE | Nilekani's priorities: New CEO search, new board, strategy
Infosys LIVE updates: Thanks to Murthy, Nandan Nilekani is back at Infosys for his second innings
5:09 PM I am here to represent all stakeholders: Nandan Nilekani
5:08 PM Vishal SIkka completed all responsibilities and resigned with immediate effect: Nandan Nilekani
5:08 PM Board appointed me as a non-Executive chairman unanimously: Nandan Nilekani
Infosys Press Conference starts
4:59 PM The 62-year-old Nilekani plans to unveil his strategy in October, at the next board meeting.
4:58 PM Too early to say where the new CEO will be based: Nilekani said in an earlier concall
4:56 PM "I will stay as long as necessary. I will go once I am no longer necessary," Nilekani said without giving a timeframe for his second stint at Infosys
4:55 PM Door is open for internal and external candidates: Nilekani on selection of new CEO.
4:53 PM Nandan Nilekani is expected to unveil a strategy to stabilise Infosys
4:51 PM Infosys press conference to start at 5 pm today.
4:22 PM Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Tuesday the capital markets regulator was keeping a close watch on the share price movement of information technology (IT) bellwether Infosys.
Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Nandan Nilekani as the Non Executive Chairman https://t.co/1HMaCJcryO— Infosys (@Infosys) August 24, 2017
4:13 PM We will maintain our neutral rating, said Nandan Nilekani
4:11 PM Narayana Murthy an iconic figure, a visionary, says Nandan Nilekani
4:11 PM Will to forego rewards for many years, he said
4:11 PM It's important to have a greatteam. People must have common value system: Nilekani
4:10 PM I have a failry good idea what needs to be done to stabilise Infosys, says Nandan Nilekani
4:09 PM Nilekani said, 'Efforts are to build a truly independent board'
4:08 PM Nilekani on earlier concall: Infosys is a very unusual company, trying to hand the baton to the next generation
4:06 PM Stay with us for the first Infosys press conference after Nandan Nilekani's return today
4:04 PM What led to Sikka's exit? Major events that led to current Infosys turmoil
4:01 PM Nilekani in damage-control mode, to focus on CEO search, new board, strategy
3:57 PM Infosys ended 2% higher on Thursday at Rs 912, extending Wednesday’s gain of 2% on BSE, in otherwise range bound market.
Joined @Infosys at 26, re-joined it at 62. Life does turn full circle!— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) August 25, 2017
3:51 PM The unanimous decision of the board (to appoint Nilekani as non-executive chairman) reflects the confidence every one of us had in his credible leadership to steer Infosys out of these troubled time," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.
