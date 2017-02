The ten-member board may include its chief financial officer, M D Ranganath, as the third executive director from the company, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

According to ET NOW, company sources say that Ranganath's appointment to the board will be viewed positively by the founders as he is seen to represent the core values of the company- transparency and ethics in corporate governance.

"It will be the right thing to do because he has shown that he has an independent voice, both with the board and the promoter group. It will strengthen the board and enhance governance," a company source told the ET.

At present, CEO and COO are a part of the ten-member board that has eight independent directors as well.