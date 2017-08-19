Infosys needs Nandan Nilekani for repair job: Proxy firms

Proxy advisory firms say Infosys should bring back co-founder Nandan Nilekani to start the repair job at the company. One proxy firm said Nilekani should be appointed the non-executive chairperson of Infosys to ensure the technology major regains its strong footing. “He (Nilekani) is possibly the very best candidate Infosys can find globally. He has the stature and gravitas to fit the pieces together. He has kept pace with technology advances, has been instrumental in digitalising the country, and is well-networked with the bureaucracy and global leaders,” said ...