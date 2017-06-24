Infosys pays $1 mn to New York state to settle visa violations

The settlement was announced on Friday by Attorney General Eric T Scheiderman

has made $1-million settlement with the New York state after it was found that it violated rules by placing employees on a different visa at its clients’ offices in the state.



The settlement was announced on Friday by Attorney General Eric saying it resolves whistleblower claims that Infosys, in the course of providing outsourcing services, routinely brought foreign IT personnel into New York to perform work in violation of the terms of their visas.



sent workers from India to its clients in the on B1 visa instead of the H1B visas that has more restrictions and wage requirements, the Attorney General's office said. “We will not permit to violate our laws in order to undercut New York workers,” said Schneiderman.



In addition to securing employment of foreign workers at a lower wage, avoided paying applicable payroll taxes on the wages of the foreign workers it improperly placed at New York client sites, it said.



Ayan Pramanik