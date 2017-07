Infosys, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a 1.4 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Friday, slightly beating street estimates, helped by key client wins.

Bengaluru-headquartered posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3483 crore ($540 million) for the three months ending June 30, compared to Rs 3436 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose about 1.8 percent to Rs 17078 crore.

Gross client addition for the quarter stood at 59, compared with 71 in the March quarter.

Analysts had, on average, estimated a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,439 crore for the quarter ending June.FY18 dollar revenue guidance has been raised to 7.1-9.1 per cent from 6.1-8.1 per cent earlier.