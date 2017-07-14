Infosys Q1 profit up 1.4% to Rs 3,483 cr, co raises dollar revenue guidance

Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter said its first-quarter profits grew 1.4 per cent to Rs 3,483 crore and revenue grew 1.8 per cent to Rs 17,078 crore, on the back of improved operation controls, even as business from its main markets remain muted.

had posted a profit of Rs 3,436 crore and revenue of Rs 16,782 crore in the same period last year.

"“Our persistent focus on execution in Q1 is reflected in broad-based performance on multiple fronts– revenue growth, resilient margins despite multiple headwinds, healthy cash generation and overall business results," CEO said in a statement. "I am encouraged by the uptick in revenue per employee for six quarters in a row, and the strong momentum in our new high-growth services and software, as we accelerate our focus on innovation-led growth.”

On Thursday, larger rival had reported muted numbers as it saw business slow down from banking and financial services and retail clients and margins impacted due to currency fluctuations and wage hikes. had posted profits of Rs 5950 crore on revenue of Rs 29584 crore in the first quarter.

maintained its yearly forecast of 6.5-8.5% growth and would operate margins between 23 and 25 per cent.

The Bengaluru-software exporter has moved its chief financial officer M D Ranganath to operate out of the United States.