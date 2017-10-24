INFOSYS Q2 LIVE: Q2 PAT at Rs 3,762 crore

The company may also name its next chief executive officer today. Finding a CEO was among the key tasks taken up by co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani when he took charge in August.
SI Reporter |
http://mybs.in/2UZeia8
3:47 PM Infosys Q2
Revenue at Rs 17,567 cr vs vs Rs 17,078 cr, up 2.9% QoQ
3:43 PM Infosys Q2
FY18 sales growth at 5.5%-6.6%
3:43 PM Infosys Q2
PAT at Rs 3,762 crore vs Rs 3,483 (QoQ)
3:34 PM
3:31 PM Infosys Q2 preview: What Dalal Street wishes to hear from Nandan Nilekani HERE ARE THE BROKERAGE VIEWS
3:27 PM Infosys Crisis And The Panaya Deal Fiasco: Was Narayana Murthy Wrong? Here is all you wanted to know about the deal
3:26 PM From strategy to new CEO names: 5 things to watch for in Infosys Q2 results
Since Nilekani took charge at the Infosys board, he has tasked key members of the board – Ravi Venkatesan, D N Prahlad, and senior executives – with drawing up a growth plan for the next phase of Infosys. Nilekani, who has probably reviewed the strategy during the board meeting on Monday and Tuesday, will give an indication on whether Infosys will be able to break from the single-digit growth rates that the IT services industry is currently witnessing and grow faster by tapping newer business opportunities. READ MORE HERE
3:24 PM Welcome to Business Standard's special coverage on Infosys' September quarter (Q2FY18) results.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU