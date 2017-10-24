JUST IN
INFOSYS Q2 LIVE: Q2 PAT at Rs 3,762 crore

Live updates of Infosys' September-quarter earnings

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Infosys
The country's second-largest software services firm, Infosys, will report its September quarter numbers post market hours today. 

The earnings for this quarter holds significance as this will be the first result announcement after co-founder Nandan Nilekani took charge as the company's new non-executive chairman after the sudden resignation of then CEO Vishal Sikka and the exit of four board members, including then chairman R Seshasayee. 

Analysts, at large, believe that more than the Q2 numbers, the management commentary will remain in focus as an update on the company's strategic preferences is crucial at this juncture. 

The company may also name its next chief executive officer today. Finding a CEO was among the key tasks taken up by co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani when he took charge in August. 

3:47 PM Infosys Q2

Revenue at Rs 17,567 cr vs vs Rs 17,078 cr, up 2.9% QoQ

3:43 PM Infosys Q2

FY18 sales growth at 5.5%-6.6%

3:43 PM Infosys Q2

PAT at Rs 3,762 crore vs Rs 3,483 (QoQ)

3:34 PM

Q2 earnings: Nandan Nilekani in Infosys hot seat
 
Infosys, the information technology major, is to announce its second quarter results on Tuesday. Numbers apart, investors and analysts are keen to hear the strategy that co-founder Nandan Nilekani, recently having taken charge as chairman, will unveil for faster growth than industry peers READ MORE HERE

3:31 PM Infosys Q2 preview: What Dalal Street wishes to hear from Nandan Nilekani HERE ARE THE BROKERAGE VIEWS

3:27 PM Infosys Crisis And The Panaya Deal Fiasco: Was Narayana Murthy Wrong? Here is all you wanted to know about the deal

3:26 PM From strategy to new CEO names: 5 things to watch for in Infosys Q2 results 

Since Nilekani took charge at the Infosys board, he has tasked key members of the board – Ravi Venkatesan, D N Prahlad, and senior executives – with drawing up a growth plan for the next phase of Infosys. Nilekani, who has probably reviewed the strategy during the board meeting on Monday and Tuesday, will give an indication on whether Infosys will be able to break from the single-digit growth rates that the IT services industry is currently witnessing and grow faster by tapping newer business opportunities. READ MORE HERE

3:24 PM Welcome to Business Standard's special coverage on Infosys' September quarter (Q2FY18) results. 
First Published: Tue, October 24 2017. 15:07 IST

