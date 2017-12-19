Infosys renames BPO unit as Infosys BPM

Bengaluru-based IT on Tuesday said it has renamed its process management subsidiary, BPO, as BPM.



In a regulatory filing, said it has received the approval of the to change its name to BPM Ltd.



"The new name is effective immediately, and will be implemented across the company's services," it added.said the new name reflects the "paradigm shift" in the nature of services that the company now offers."The scope and complexity of processing work and the expectations of clients have changed significantly over the past few years as clients expect transformative value much beyond arbitrage through outsourcing and offshoring," it said.It added that the company is leveraging innovative technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, rich content visualisation and mobile technologies."It reflects the new enhanced expectations that our clients have from us, and our end-to-end to solve their problems," BPM said.Process Management services accounted for 5.1 per cent of the company's revenues of Rs 17,567 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

