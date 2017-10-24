Infosys rules out irregularities in Panaya deal, severance pay to Bansal

Infosys Technologies, India’s second-biggest information technology services company, on Tuesday, reaffirmed the previous findings of external investigations into the alleged wrongdoings in the firm’s Panaya deal and a severance payment to former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal.

“As previously indicated, the chairman (Nandan Nilekani) has conducted a review of all the external investigations into certain anonymous complaints the company had previously received. The review covered a range of matters…, including the acquisition of Panaya which was completed by the Company in February 2015 and the severance payments to the former CFO,” Infosys said in its statement to stock exchanges.





ALSO READ: INFOSYS Q2 LIVE: PAT at Rs 3,726 cr, FY18 revenue guidance cut to 5.5-6.5% The statement also quoted Nilekani as saying that he and the board were fully convinced that the conclusions of the independent investigations were correct. “I believe that all stakeholders acted out of a strong passion for Infosys, wanting what they believed to be the best for the Company and to see it succeed. In light of my review of these matters, I am fully persuaded, as is the entire Board, that the conclusions of the independent investigations are correct. This Board and I are committed to the highest standards of professionalism and will deal promptly and decisively with any governance issues should they ever come up in the future.”