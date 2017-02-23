Infosys says audit committee to probe whistleblower letter on Panaya

Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter, says that the company's audit committee would probe allegations made by an anonymous after the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange sought clarity on the charges made against its CEO Vishal Sikka and the acquisition of Israeli firm

An anonymous wrote a letter to Indian market regulator SEBI and the US SEC among others alleging overpaid for and former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal walked out of a meeting called to approve the acquisition by the board.

The whistleblower's letter mentioned that was struggling to raise money and employees were leaving the company when the acquisition happened and the board overlooked the decision to buy the firm at a "premium". has denied the charges saying that the deal was valued by Deutsche Bank and the company paid within the band recommended by the bank.

Sikka had maintained that the company would defend the allegations made targeting employees and him, to the point of harassment and denied any wrongdoing.

In response to letters seeking clarification from National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, the company today said the complaints are submitted to its Audit Committee.

"The complaints have been placed before the Audit Committee and as is normal practice, in accordance with company's policy, the Audit Committee is taking steps to initiate an investigation into the allegations made," said the company in a filing on Wednesday.

has been under attack by its founders led by N R Narayana Murthy on corporate governance concerns, with Murthy asking the company board to come clean on these issues.

"They are all good intentioned people of high integrity but obviously being human even good people sometimes make mistakes This is one such case. But good leaderships demands that they listen to all concerned shareholders, re-evaluate their decision and take corrective action. I hope they take corrective action soon and improve governance for a better future for the company," he wrote in a statement.



chairman R Seshasayee has said any allegations would be investigated, while maintaining that there were perception issues between the founders and the way the company was run.