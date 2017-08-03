Infosys' senior-level exits far lower than others: Vishal Sikka

has dismissed views suggesting senior-level exits at the company were a cause of concern, saying the attrition is "far lower" than other firms.

In the last few months, the country's second largest software firm, has seen a number of senior-level executives resigning. They include Anirban Dey (Global head and chief business officer of Edge products), Yusuf Bashir (MD, Innovation Fund) and Ritika Suri (executive vice-president).

"Not at all. This is a complete nonsensical myth that has been propagated in some parts," Sikka told when asked if the series of exits of senior talent was a cause for concern.

"It happens in every company. We actually did an analysis, both in terms of our own past as well as in terms of the other in our industry. And there are far more executives who have left every other company that we could think of," he said.

Sikka — who has just completed three years as the of — said the analysis by the company and some other recruiting firms revealed that was "far lower in terms of executive attrition than other companies".

Some reports suggest that the exits are a worrying trend for as many of the officials, who have put in their papers, had joined Sikka from SAP — his former employer.

Sikka quipped that there is a "fixation" on Infosys, and exit of individuals, including assistants and engineers, keeps showing up on the list.

has been battling both internal and external challenges in terms of uncertain global economic environment and high-profile founders flagging concerns around alleged corporate governance lapses at the company.

Asked about co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's reported comments recently that he regretted leaving the organisation in 2014, Sikka said it was a conscious decision to have an independent board and a professional management.

"This was something that we had very consciously established as an independent board and a professional management taking over from a founder-led board and a founder-led management. So, that is a big change," he said.

