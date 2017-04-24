Infosys sets up delivery centre in Croatia

The new centre will strengthen Infosys' engineering footprint in Eastern Europe

India's second largest software services firm Infosys today said it has set up its first office and delivery centre in Karlovac, Croatia. The new centre will strengthen Infosys' engineering footprint in Eastern Europe. It will meet near-shoring requirements, support engineering clients worldwide, as well as offer R&D services. "As part of our strategy to increase geo capabilities, the Karlovac delivery centre will deliver value to our global clients, specifically in the Nordics," Infosys President and Deputy COO Ravi Kumar S said in a statement. The statement did not divulge details on the investment made or number of jobs that will be created. He added that the focus will be on consolidating consulting, IT and engineering skills in the areas of power generation, design and development of large gas and steam turbines among others. The Karlovac facility in Croatia is the latest location across 16 regions in Europe. * * * * * * JM Financial AM approves share ...

Press Trust of India