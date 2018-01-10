Infosys signs advance pricing agreement with US Internal Revenue Service

Infosys on Tuesday has signed an Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), reducing its tax burden in the US by one percentage point till 2021 and giving clarity on tax obligations in the country. Under the APA, Infosys and the IRS have agreed on the methodology to allocate revenues and compute the taxable income of the company’s US operations.

This agreement covers financial years from 2011 to 2021. The APA will enhance predictability of the company’s tax obligations in respect of its US operations, it said. Infosys also ...