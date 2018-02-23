Infosys slaps countersuit of Rs 1 billion against ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal

-
Infosys has filed a countersuit against its former Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal seeking around Rs 1 billion, alleging breach of trust and non-fulfilment of obligation, according to media reports. This, however, could not be independently verified. Bansal, who left Infosys in October 2015, is already fighting an arbitration case against the Bengaluru-headquartered company for withholding his pending severance package of around Rs 120 million. Infosys declined to comment on the report as the matter is under arbitration.
Bansal could not be reached for his comments.According to his severance terms, Bansal was entitled to get Rs 173.8 million, about two years of his pay. However, the company paid him around Rs 50 million and held back the remaining amount following an allegation of excessive payment by a co-founder.
