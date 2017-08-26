Infosys spat: Nandan Nilekani to build confidence, say employees

Employees have lauded the appointment of co-founder as chairman of the company’s board.

Many employees said even though work processes would not see any major difference, Nilekani’s taking over provided them peace of mind. Employees across all levels said what mattered were the bigger tasks of implementing client ideas.

Nilekani said he would hold discussions with customers, employees and stakeholders. “I see my role as a holistic one,” he added.

“Once the management issues are sorted out and Nilekani brings stability, we expect to hear good news on increments and variable benefits. It will not make much of a difference in terms of work,” said a senior Infosys employee.





ALSO READ: B G Srinivas, 3 others in fray for Infosys top job Infosys has taken up a few initiatives to boost employee morale. Pravin Rao, the interim chief executive officer, wrote to employees seeking support to continue the company’s transformation. Infosys also posted a video on Facebook carrying messages of employees.

Some said it was business as usual and one message said, “If they focus on deliverables we have a better tomorrow.” “Nilekani’s return will bring back confidence across all levels and on the client front. His leadership should strengthen things,” another senior employee said.