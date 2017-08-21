Infosys stares at turbulence

Infosys might have to prepare itself to lose clients and key executives who supported the software-plus-services model that former chief executive Vishal Sikka had pioneered, as they become easy targets for rivals to poach in an uncertain business environment, company insiders and experts said. The biggest challenge would be for Infosys to represent its digital technology strengths, which Sikka personally drove for pure digital projects in the US, its main market. Over the last few months, Infosys has lost several senior people in the US, who were driving client relationships, ...