Infosys, TCS saw H-1B trouble looming even before Trump came to power in US

Infy CEO Sikka has said in April last year that he wanted to move co away from visa dependency

Even as the Trump administration accuses and of unfairly cornering the lion's share of H-1B visas, the two Indian information technology (IT) majors have been reducing their dependency on the visa system from before Trump took office.

“We continue to be influenced by the visa issue situation. Our view is to become independent of visas and hire locally,” Vishal Sikka, chief executive officer of had told Business Standard in April 2016. (



Both appear to have had sensed the changing political mood in Washington in advance of Trump's victory, and, in fact when Trump's chances of winning were considered quite slim.



“Even before this latest executive order, it is clear that the Indian service provider industry was taking steps to reduce their dependency on H-1B, as reflected by the drop in overall applications for H-1B from 236,000 last year to 199,000 this year. The majority of this reduction is thought to be the reduced number of applications that the service providers are submitting,” says Peter Bendor-Samuel, chief executive officer of Everest Group, a global information technology researcher. (Read more)

and Infy started taking steps early



In fact, back In 2015-16, the company hired 2,144 people in North and South Americas, which was more than a quarter of its employee base in the region at the end of 2014-15. This was the largest addition of local employees by in the region. ( Read more





India's largest software exporter, TCS, has said that it has reduced the number of visas it has applied for over the past few years. Further, the company said that it has several local development centres in the US and has been hiring local engineers.



In fact, applied for only 2,000 H-1B visas in 2016, compared to 14,000 visas in 2015. More recently, Chief Operating Officer N G Subramaniam said that the company's strategy was to move to a regime where its operating model would be visa-neutral. ( Read more

In the immediate context, while responding to the accusations made during a White House briefing last week, the National Association of Software and Services (Nasscom) said that Indian IT service entities accounted for less than a fifth of in America. The Indian IT industry's apex body also said that the two top -- and -- got only 8.8 per cent of for placement of workers in the United States. ( Read more





