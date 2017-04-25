Infosys, TCS saw H-1B trouble looming even before Trump came to power in US

-
ALSO READUS intensifies H-1B visas scrutiny, heat on freshers Nasscom says Indian IT firms get 20% of H-1B visas, pay higher wages Trump's new order: Indian IT sees red as H-1B visa window gets smaller Modi urges US to keep an open mind on H-1B visas for skilled Indians H-1B visas: Trump's US not barring all programmers, only entry-level ones
-
“We continue to be influenced by the visa issue situation. Our view is to become independent of visas and hire locally,” Vishal Sikka, chief executive officer of Infosys had told Business Standard in April 2016. (Read more)
Both companies appear to have had sensed the changing political mood in Washington in advance of Trump's victory, and, in fact when Trump's chances of winning were considered quite slim.
“Even before this latest executive order, it is clear that the Indian service provider industry was taking steps to reduce their dependency on H-1B, as reflected by the drop in overall applications for H-1B from 236,000 last year to 199,000 this year. The majority of this reduction is thought to be the reduced number of applications that the service providers are submitting,” says Peter Bendor-Samuel, chief executive officer of Everest Group, a global information technology researcher. (Read more)
According to Infosys Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao, the IT major has focused on increasing its presence in the US with a lot more local hiring in the past 24 months. The company is also looking at setting up development and training centres in the country as part of its efforts to tide over visa-related issues. (Read more)
India's largest software exporter, TCS, has said that it has reduced the number of visas it has applied for over the past few years. Further, the company said that it has several local development centres in the US and has been hiring local engineers.
"In the last four or five years, we have been recruiting heavily in the US," Girish Ramachandran, head of Asia Pacific region of TCS, told Reuters in an interview. (Read more)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU