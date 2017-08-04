Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Oberoi Realty shelves plans to float mall JV
Business Standard

Infosys to buy London's Brilliant Basics for Rs 63 crore

The acquisition represents its commitment to expand its network of digital studios

BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

Infosys
Representative image

Software services firm Infosys has said it would acquire London-based firm Brilliant Basics for Rs 62.76 crore (£7.5 million). 


The Bengaluru-based Indian IT services major said the acquisition of the firm that specialises in customer experience and product design would help it expand design-based technology services in Europe and West Asia. 

In a note to the BSE, Infosys said the acquisition cost included earn-out and employee retention amounts and the process is likely to be concluded by the end of the July-September quarter. The acquisition, the company said, represents its commitment to expand its network of digital studios. Infosys has digital studios across Bengaluru, Pune, New York, London and Melbourne. 

“Adding Brilliant Basics’ design and customer experience capabilities has already proven to be invaluable, helping Infosys close large deals with a deep blend of skills. Brilliant Basics will leverage the breadth and depth of Infosys Digital to drive digital transformation solutions, which connect our clients’ systems of record to new systems of engagement,” said Ravi Kumar S, president and deputy chief operating officer, Infosys.

Infosys’ senior-level exits far lower than others, says Vishal Sikka

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka has dismissed views suggesting senior-level exits at the firm were a cause of concern, saying the attrition is “far lower” than other firms.

In the past few months Infosys has seen a number of executives resigning. They include Anirban Dey (Global head and chief business officer of Edge products), Yusuf Bashir (MD, Infosys Innovation Fund) and Ritika Suri (executive vice-president).

“Not at all. This is a complete nonsensical myth that has been propagated in some parts,” Sikka told CNBC-TV18. PTI

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements