Infosys to open innovation hub in Rhode Island;create 500 jobs

IT major today said it will set up a design and innovation hub in Rhode Island, US, a move that will provide employment to 500 American workers over the next five years.



Earlier this year, the Bengaluru-headquartered company had said it will set up four innovation hubs and hire a total of 10,000 locals for its operations in the next two years.



It has already announced two of these centres at Raleigh, North Carolina and Indianapolis, Indiana." has entered into a multi-year partnership with the State of to establish an Design and Innovation Hub," it said in a statement.will also hire 500 American workers in over the next five years, the statement added."Today's partnership with marks another important step forward for in the The state's educational institutions, design-rich environment, and economic development tools, positioned competitively for this type of specialist partnership," President Ravi Kumar said in a statement.He added that the development will enhance Infosys' ability to provide design-driven, digital technologies across theInfosys, which employs about 2 lakh people globally, saw over 60 per cent of its USD 10.2 billion revenue in the 2016- 17 fiscal coming from the North American market.The new hires in will include experienced designers, design architects, specialists in information design and technical experts, said."We are excited to welcome to Because of our investments in higher education and job training at CCRI and other institutions across the state, Rhode Islanders are well-equipped and well-prepared to compete for these good paying jobs," state Governor Gina Raimondo said.Indian IT firms have significantly ramped up local hiring in the in the past many months.These efforts are also seen to be aimed at wooing the Donald Trump administration that has been critical of outsourcing firms for "unfairly" taking away from the workers.