Infosys to set up campus in Indianapolis, bring nearly 3,000 new tech jobs

Infosys has said it its largest campus outside of India is going to be in Indianapolis, US. The company is already aggressively expanding its capacity in US while stepping up hiring to localise the workforce.

The proposed campus, according to some local media reports, is expected to come up on around 125 acres, which the company will acquire from airport authorities, and would house as many as 3,000 employees. This, however, could not be independently verified.

An announcement to this effect was likely to be made on Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis local time. Among others US Vice President Mike Pence, a former governor of Indianapolis, is likely to attend the event. Sources, however, said that though the firm has plans to build a campus in Indianapolis, the size may not be as huge. “There will be an announcement where the details will be announced,” sources said.

In March, the Bengaluru-based company launched a technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis, the capital city of the state of Indiana. This was one of the four such centres the company is planning to run in the country. For now, the hub operates out of OneAmerica Tower in the city where the company had leased a 35,000 sq ft space. Parts of the land, according to reports, were used by the Indianapolis International Airport before it was shut for relocation.

Till now, the only campus Infosys had planned to set up outside India was in Shanghai, China. The work for a centre across 15 acres is currently on. Infosys’s Mysore 350-acre campus is the largest for the company, while its corporate headquarters in Bengaluru is housed on 81 acres.





ALSO READ: Even as TCS enters elite $100 billion m-cap club, analysts say buy Infosys

With an increase in regulatory pressure, Indian IT outsourcing are fast increasing their local presence in the US. Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies have announced specific plans to hire local talent and set up innovation centres in the US.

During a recent analysts meet, Infosys had said that the company had started recruiting fresher talent from US universities and were planning to do so in other key markets like the UK.

“The one thing that we are closely focusing on is building talents closer to the clients,” Ravi Kumar S, president and deputy COO of Infosys said to the analysts last week. “We already have announced the launching of four technology hubs in the US of which three will be operational this year. We will work with community colleges, local academic institutions as to hire local talents in these places.” Infosys had earlier said that the company had added 2,500 US employees to its workforce in the past one year, and was planning to hire over 10,000 more over the next two years.