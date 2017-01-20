Infosys to step up local hiring in the US through region-specific hubs

Major Indian IT services providers are watching potential immigration law changes by Donald Trump

Infosys is setting up "region-specific hubs" and hire freshers and experienced young professionals in the United States and Europe to combat growing anti-immigration policies of local governments. As an experiment, Infosys had set up such hubs and is planning to expand in the region. The decision comes at a time when major Indian IT services providers are keenly watching the potential immigration law changes by President-elect Donald Trump. Two Republican senators have sought to revise the H1B visa programme to increase the minimum wage by 40 per cent to $ 100,000. ...

