Banks get nod to take Mallya's shares, deposits against Rs 6203 cr loan
Business Standard

Infosys to step up local hiring in the US through region-specific hubs

Major Indian IT services providers are watching potential immigration law changes by Donald Trump

Ayan Pramanik  |  Bengaluru 

Infosys is setting up "region-specific hubs" and hire freshers and experienced young professionals in the United States and Europe to combat growing anti-immigration policies of local governments. As an experiment, Infosys had set up such hubs and is planning to expand in the region. The decision comes at a time when major Indian IT services providers are keenly watching the potential immigration law changes by President-elect Donald Trump.  Two Republican senators have sought to revise the H1B visa programme to increase the minimum wage by 40 per cent to $ 100,000. ...

