Infosys unveils technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis for employees

on Tuesday inaugurated its technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis, the capital city of the State of Indiana, in the United States.

First, of the four such hubs that had announced to establish in the in May last year, the technology hub currently houses about 150 employees. It also serves as an innovation laboratory, showcasing new prototypes in virtual, augmented and robotic technologies. will also use the space to foster co-creation, training and collaboration, the company said in a statement.

"This will expand our ability to serve clients' needs in cutting-edge technologies and evolve our local workforce to help them in their efforts to digitise and renew their core businesses, as well as, innovate into new breakthrough areas," said President Ravi Kumar.

The company said that hub would train, upskill and reskill employees in the technologies required to help businesses accelerate their digital transformations.

It would also help to work closely with clients to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges. Besides, its partnerships with academic institutions, such as Purdue University and Udacity, will help in providing fresh graduates and experienced professionals with training in latest technologies.

also said that the company has hired more than 2,500 to its workforce in the past year, as it looks deepening its ties with American enterprises and accelerate innovation.