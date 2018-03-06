Infosys unveils technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis for employees

-
Infosys on Tuesday inaugurated its technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis, the capital city of the State of Indiana, in the United States.
First, of the four such hubs that Infosys had announced to establish in the US in May last year, the Indianapolis technology hub currently houses about 150 employees. It also serves as an innovation laboratory, showcasing new prototypes in virtual, augmented and robotic technologies. Infosys will also use the space to foster co-creation, training and collaboration, the company said in a statement.
"This will expand our ability to serve clients' needs in cutting-edge technologies and evolve our local workforce to help them in their efforts to digitise and renew their core businesses, as well as, innovate into new breakthrough areas," said Infosys President Ravi Kumar.
The company said that Indianapolis hub would train, upskill and reskill employees in the technologies required to help businesses accelerate their digital transformations.
It would also help Infosys to work closely with clients to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges. Besides, its partnerships with academic institutions, such as Purdue University and Udacity, will help in providing fresh graduates and experienced professionals with training in latest technologies.
Infosys also said that the company has hired more than 2,500 American employees to its workforce in the past year, as it looks deepening its ties with American enterprises and accelerate innovation.
