Infosys will focus on more innovation hubs in US: Nandan Nilekani

is planning to set up multiple hubs in the US, with its first centre in Indiana planning to hire over 2,000 local engineers to serve customers in the country.

The Bengaluru-based IT major plans to replicate in the US a model it perfected in India of hiring thousands of freshers from campsuses, training and deploying them on projects for customers.

"Increasingly we are looking at how to create more hubs in the US. We will be hiring 2,000 people in Indiana (first hub) to create local innovations. What we are realising is over the decade we have built deep capabilities in creating learning infrastructure, capacity building and that investment is very valuable," said Nandan Nilekani, chairman at here on Tuesday. "(We are) hiring people locally and will see how using our learning infrastructure we can do the capacity building for the future."

Indian IT firms, which traditionally sent engineers from India to work on projects for customers in the US have been increasingly facing a political backlash putting pressure on them to hire local employees. At the same time, a shift in how clients spend technology budgets towards digital projects, where engineers need to work with customers instead of remotely delivering software is also pushing them to hire more local engineers.

Nilekani, who returned at the helm of India's second largest IT services company in August, said the company would look to create more hubs beginning with Indiana and use its deep capabilities in training to educate local people in new technologies.

He said opportunities are there to exchange of models with US using India's digital initiatives to implement their business processes.

The chairman said rapid changes in use of technology across businesses would require new set of skills and Indiana is one of many such hubs planned to supplement that.

US Consul General to India, Robert Burgess, said last year bilateral trade expanded to nearly $115 billion, an all-time high, while the two-way investment reached $40 billion. "We are seeing cooperation expand in new areas."

India and US may have a great potential through sector-focused trade agreement.

Paula Stern, Chairwoman, The Stern Group Inc, said the two nations could benefit significantly through a sectoral agreement for cooperation on IT, e-commerce and cyber security. "I think it could jump-start a much broader geo-strategic relationship."