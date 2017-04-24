Infra firm Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 125-cr taxi track project at Goa airport

Highway developer on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 125 crore project for construction of at



"...The Airports Authority of India has declared Ltd, Bhopal, as lowest-1 (L-1) bidder for construction of and associated civil and electrical works at Dabolim Airport, Goa," said in a BSE filing.



The company said the bid price for the project was Rs 125.01 crore and the construction period is 24 months.



Shares of were trading 4.79 per cent higher at Rs 433.35 on BSE.

Press Trust of India