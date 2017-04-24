Infra firm Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 125-cr taxi track project at Goa airport

-
-
Highway developer Dilip Buildcon on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 125 crore project for construction of parallel taxi track at Goa airport.
"...The Airports Authority of India has declared Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Bhopal, as lowest-1 (L-1) bidder for construction of parallel taxi track and associated civil and electrical works at Dabolim Airport, Goa," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.
The company said the bid price for the project was Rs 125.01 crore and the construction period is 24 months.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 4.79 per cent higher at Rs 433.35 on BSE.