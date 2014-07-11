Infrastructure and housing are clearly two focus areas: Abhishek Lodha

This is a bold yet prudent for a nation seeking clear direction. Steps to address fiscal challenges, a commitment to transparent and stable policy, and aiming for a seven-eight per cent growth rate in the next three to four years send a strong signal to markets, industry and citizens.



The finance minister has recognised the challenges of rapid urbanisation, acknowledging that without new 'sister cities', major cities may soon be unlivable.



The significance given to key factors in - power, sanitation, roads, solar energy and higher income tax deduction limit on loan interest - combined with funding and facilitating affordable and smart cities, show a clear direction to enable for all by 2022. The finance minister addressed the financing of the likely demand, by confirming the tax pass-through status for real estate investment trusts and enabling foreign direct investment in low-cost Further, the creation of industrial hubs/corridors will generate large-scale employment. Income generation and resultant consumption will give a fillip to economic activity. Overall, it is a focused which knows where the best use of resources lies. and are clearly two priority areas for our government.

Abhishek Lodha

Managing Director, Lodha Group