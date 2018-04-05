Innovation a constant with Adobe, speeding it up is its new mantra

If innovation is a constant with Adobe, speeding it up is its new mantra. This, the company hopes, will lead to a shorter product life cycle and faster go-to-market timelines. Earlier, if innovations would take 12 to 18 months, now the company is seeing them happen on a frequent basis.

Last year, Adobe witnessed 200 new releases—major product launches, new features and updates for offerings such as Experience Cloud, Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. India is the second largest location for Adobe globally in terms of people with over 5,500 employees. The company has two research ...