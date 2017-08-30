Inox Wind bags order for 100 MW project from Adani Green Energy in Gujarat

Wind turbine maker on Wednesday said it had bagged an order from Green Energy to develop a 100 MW wind power project in



"The company has closed a deal for developing a 100 MW wind power project for Green Energy, a part of the group at in Gujarat," said in a regulatory filing.



"The capacity was won under the round 1 of SECI bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid. The project is scheduled to be executed over the next 6-9 months and will be executed on a turnkey basis".said as part of the order it will supply, erect and commission 50 units of its 2MW wind turbine generators.Shares of were trading 1.88 per cent higher at Rs 135.20 on BSE.